fbpx
Oil Price Appreciates As EIA Declares Inventory Decline

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Oil Price Appreciates As EIA Declares Inventory Decline

December 17, 20200199
Oil Price Appreciates As EIA Declares Inventory Decline

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory decline of 3.1 million barrels for the week to December 11.

Following the report, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $47.79 while Brent crude rose to $51.05. Bonny light also stood at $50.45.

The report came out a day after the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated inventory builds across crude and fuels, pressuring prices just as they had started to improve again.

READ ALSO: Senate Pledge To Pass 2021 Budget Monday

The increase in oil prices is good news for Nigeria which is largely dependent on foreign exchange earnings from oil.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had on October 8, 2020, proposed aggregate revenue and expenditure budgets for 2021 at N 7.89 trillion and N13.08 trillion, respectively.

The proposed budget estimates a daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd) (inclusive of condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 bpd), about three per cent increase over the revised 2020 budget.

READ ALSO: CBN Orders Switches To Halt Payment of Naira Transfers into Dom Accounts

The estimated benchmark oil price of S$40 per barrel was fixed at a conservative and realistic price following the current fluctuations of oil prices (within S$39 – S$43 per barrel).

Related tags :

About Author

Oil Price Appreciates As EIA Declares Inventory Decline
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCENEWS
May 23, 2013019

Update: Nine Banks Apologise to Senate

Following the refusal of nine commercial banks to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, the bank chiefs told the committee members that they were truly sorry for
Read More
N-Power Transition: "It's Never Easy To Survive Joblessly In Nigeria", Ex-Beneficiary Begs FG [ MAIN ]JOBSNEWS
December 5, 20200243

Latest N-Power News Round-Up For Today, December 5th, 2020

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, December 5th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria. Finance Bill 2020: N-Power Beneficiaries Exempted From Personal Income Tax Pres
Read More
Nigeria's 2020 GDP Forecast BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
September 1, 2016024

Growth Rate May Beat IMF Prediction – FG

The GDP growth rate of the economy is likely to beat the International Monetary Fund (IMF) prediction of -1.8 per cent for this year, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning said yesterday. Altho
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon