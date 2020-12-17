Oil Price Appreciates As EIA Declares Inventory Decline

December 17, 2020 199

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory decline of 3.1 million barrels for the week to December 11.

Following the report, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $47.79 while Brent crude rose to $51.05. Bonny light also stood at $50.45.

The report came out a day after the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated inventory builds across crude and fuels, pressuring prices just as they had started to improve again.

READ ALSO: Senate Pledge To Pass 2021 Budget Monday

The increase in oil prices is good news for Nigeria which is largely dependent on foreign exchange earnings from oil.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had on October 8, 2020, proposed aggregate revenue and expenditure budgets for 2021 at N 7.89 trillion and N13.08 trillion, respectively.

The proposed budget estimates a daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd) (inclusive of condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 bpd), about three per cent increase over the revised 2020 budget.

READ ALSO: CBN Orders Switches To Halt Payment of Naira Transfers into Dom Accounts

The estimated benchmark oil price of S$40 per barrel was fixed at a conservative and realistic price following the current fluctuations of oil prices (within S$39 – S$43 per barrel).