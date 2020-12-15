fbpx
Oil Marketers Fail To Reduce Fuel Price By ₦5

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Oil Marketers Fail To Reduce Fuel Price By ₦5

December 15, 2020069

The oil marketers have failed to adjust the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at their filling stations as of Monday to reflect the ₦5 reduction announced by the Federal Government last week.

After meeting with officials of labour unions in Abuja last week, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, announced that all parties resolved that the price of petrol be reduced by ₦5 per litre with effect from December 14.

But some filling stations in Lagos, Abuja, as well as parts of Niger and Nasarawa states on Monday were still selling the petrol at between ₦163 and ₦168 per litre.

The two filling stations right in front of the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Abuja – Conoil and Total – sold petrol to motorists at ₦166.5 and ₦168 per litre respectively.

Also, filling stations, such as Nipco, AA Rano and DanOil, within Abuja, Zuba and Madalla in Niger State, and Mararaba in Nasarawa State, dispensed their products at prices above ₦162 per litre on Monday.

However, at the few NNPC retail outlets in Abuja that dispensed the commodity at the new rate, motorists formed long queues in front of the stations in a bid to buy at the reduced price.

Nigerians have seen increases in the pump prices of petrol four times in the past five months, rising from ₦121.50–₦123.50 per litre in June to ₦140.80-₦143.80 in July, ₦148-₦150 in August, ₦158-₦162 in September and ₦163-₦170 in November.

Related tags :

About Author

Oil Marketers Fail To Reduce Fuel Price By ₦5
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

April 5, 2013022

Lagos Auto Fair to Showcase New Hi-Tech Vehicles

Organizers of this year’s eighth edition of the Lagos Motor Fair have assured participants and exhibitors of adequate security during the fair period. According to the organizers, the need to improve
Read More
Ozil NEWSLETTERSPORTS
July 23, 2018036

Mesut Ozil Retires from International Football, Cites Racism, Disrespect for Decision

Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from international football, hitting out at the “racist” and “disrespectful” treatment he received in the wake of his meeting with Turki
Read More
June 7, 2016221

Oando Secures N94.6billion Five-Year Medium Term Loan

Indigenous oil firm, Oando Plc on Monday, June 6, secured a N94.6 billion facility from nine local banks to enable it restructure its debt positions and improve earnings. Coordinated by the mandated L
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon