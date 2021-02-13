fbpx
Oil And Gas Park Ready 2022, Says NCDMB

February 13, 2021
Nigeria, Morocco Commit To $26.3 Billion Gas Pipeline, Fertilizer Plant Projects

The oil and gas park project that is being constructed at Bayelsa State is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, after inspecting construction work at the project site in company with senior management of the board on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the board said the project had reached about 68 per cent completion, with four major structures nearly completed, while foundation work was starting on some buildings and parts of the project.

The ground-breaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction work was held in April 27, 2018.

Wabote said the facility would stimulate the manufacturing of oil and gas components in-country and put an end to the sector’s dependence on importation for most of its finished products.

According to him, the park will create a low-cost manufacturing hub for the production of equipment components and spare parts to be utilised in the Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Wabote said, “We still have a long way to go because most of the buildings are getting to the finishing stages while some are just starting. We believe that we will complete this project by Q4, 2022.”

In order to address the challenge of electricity at this site, he said a 10-megawatts gas plant had been built.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

