Ogun Unveils OLARMS Portal For Land Sales, Registration

October 27, 2021 117

Ogun State government is set to unveil an online portal, Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS), today.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance and the Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo, said the portal will create an opportunity for the residents of the state and the general public to conduct land services matters through a single simple online portal.

Okubadejo explained that OLARMS will create a digitised, automated and accessible platform that will provide quality, speed and integrity for all land-related products and services in Ogun State.

He said, “OLARMS will open up the opportunity to easily do business that relates to land in Ogun State.

“From the 27th of October, 2021, buying land directly from the government will be stress-free and transparent without encumbrances as everything can now be processed online through our website: www. olarms.ogunstate.gov.ng.

“The schemes available for sale on the OLARMS website from 27th October, 2021 include Hill Crest Estate, Abeokuta and the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate, along Kobape Road, Abeokuta.

“Other schemes in other areas of the State will be added unto OLARMS in the nearest future for residential, commercial and industrial land acquisition”, the commissioner stated.

He also noted that the portal will also offer the public who have encroached on the state government land in different parts of the state an opportunity to get title documents for such land via the State Governments Property Registration Programme (PRP), an amnesty programme available for only a defined period.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Spent N123.73bn on Petrol Subsidy In September

“PRP is being offered in phases starting with areas such as Ikereku-olokuta, Ijeun Lukosi, Laderin, Abule-oko, Agunreti, in Abeokuta South, and Obafemi Owode Local Government Area. Asese, Mowe, Orimerunmu, Makogi, Sefiu Sote, Olowotedo, Magboro Akeran, Ibafo, in Obafemi/Owode and Ifo Local Government Areas, Aiyetoro, Lukosi, Seidu, Ogijo, ilara, Aguntoye Villages, Shimawa, Emagbon, Konigbagbe, in Sagamu L.G.A and Ilaro, Township in Yewa South L.G.A”, Okubadejo added.

He, however, disclosed that OLARMS will cater for C of O applications made by property homeowners in Ogun State who applied through the Home Owners Charter scheme of the previous administration.

He assured that title documents will be provided to all applicants who made full payment to the state government but are yet to receive their title documents.

“The State Government recognizes that landed assets are arguably the most beneficial asset any government or people have at their disposal to bring about prosperity.

“And that is why the State Government has taken this step to ensure an enabling environment is put in place via the implementation of an effective land administration system that would support the aspirations of her people.”