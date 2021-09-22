Ogun To Begin Sanction Of LUAC Defaulters, October

September 22, 2021 77

The Ogun State Government warns that it will sanction defaulters of its Land Use and Amenities Charge (LUAC) in the state starting from October 1.

The Hon. Commissioner for Finance in the State, Mr. Dapo Ogunbadejo, made this disclosure in his office in Abeokuta, said the state’s taskforce had been empowered to begin enforcement on commercial and industrial properties in the State.

This is coming as residents have been urged to explore the use of Remita and Xpressway online platforms to pay relevant charges to avoid sealing of property.

Ogunbadejo stated that actions will be taken against property owners who have failed to pay their Land Use and Amenities Charge.

He noted that the LUAC taskforce will begin enforcement starting from October 1, 2021 and that defaulters’ properties will be sealed.

He added that the enforcement will be focused on LUAC defaulters from previous years.

Ogunbadejo explained that LUAC bills are distributed to generate revenue and help the government in providing the amenities that will make life easier for individuals and make businesses thrive.

According to him, it will also help to bring development closer to the grassroots as certain percentage of the amount generated goes to the Local Governments in the State.

According to him, LUAC is not an avenue to exploit individuals and businesses and pleaded with property owners to pay their LUAC bills and cooperate with the taskforce as they will be carrying out their duties.

The state government says payment of the Land Use and Amenities Charge is easy and convenient and can be done online via www.pay.ogunstate.gov.ng using the payment code on their bills.

It added that payments can also be made with the payment code by using the REMITA and Xpresspay platforms at all banks nationwide, warning that no form of payment should be made to any member of the enforcement team.