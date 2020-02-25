Ogun State Gov Vows Justice for the Killing of Tiamiyu Kazeem, Remo Stars Player

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has vowed to ensure that justice is served in the investigation of the killing of Remo Stars Football Club player, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

Describing the late footballer as a rising star, Abiodun said the officers involved in the incident have been arrested and will be made to face the full wrath of the law when found guilty.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday during his visit to the family of the late Kazeem.

He assured the parents of the slain footballer that the case has gotten the attention of the Inspector General of Police and therefore justice will be served speedily.

“The officers have been arrested and currently detained.

“We sympathize with you. This matter is being investigated at the highest level.

“It is not easy losing a child, especially a child that is a rising star. A dedicated footballer,” Abiodun said.

The governor also promised that such an ugly incident will not be allowed to re-occur in the state.

Kazeem died on Saturday following his arrest by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The police claimed that he was knocked down by a vehicle while trying to cross the expressway in order to evade arrest.

However, eyewitness accounts said Kazeem was pushed out of a moving vehicle by police officers, leading to his death.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Monday ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Division (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi, to investigate the killing of Kazeem.

