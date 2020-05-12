Ogun State Agency Intercepts Truck Attempting to Smuggle 30 Suspected Almajirai

- May 12, 2020
Operatives of the Ogun state traffic compliance and enforcement agency says it intercepted a truck loaded with about 30 Almajiris at Joju area of Ado, odo/ ota local government area of the state

The truck with Registration number -Kano XG172 KNG, was said to have been covered with tarpaulin, meant to be carrying only goods.

It was reported that the true nature of what the truck was conveying came to light when operatives forced the driver to park and untie the tarpaulin where it was discovered that the Almajeri were packed with pepper

The truck was said to have been turned back and led to the tollgate, the border area between Ogun state and Lagos state from where they said they came into the state

Source: Channels TV

