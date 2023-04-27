Ogun Sate Govt Warns Residents About Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flood

The Ogun State Government has issued an advisory to residents in various regions along the state’s river channel in anticipation of flash floods caused by heavy rainfall predicted for the state by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

This was contained in an address by the state Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya. The commissioner stated this while giving the outlook predictions for the 2023 flood alert for the state.

While assuring that the state government is doing its best by putting plans in place to minimise the impact of the predicted downpour, Oresanya sought the cooperation and understanding of residents in this direction, as he called for a change of attitude.

According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Ogun State will have two seasons of rainfall in 2023, the first between April and July with an average of 1658mm and the second between September and November with an average of 1988mm.

Many areas across the state are expected to experience flash floods as a result of heavy rainfall in short periods, some with long-term consequences in wetlands, while coastal flooding is expected in areas such as Isheri, Mowe, Kara, and Ibafo as a result of tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon caused by natural sea level rise.

Residents have been urged against any man-made activity that could exacerbate the difficulty of the impending flash floods in several regions of the state.