fbpx
Ogun, Oyo, Five States To Get Agro-Processing Zones – FG

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER

Ogun, Oyo, Five States To Get Agro-Processing Zones – FG

April 19, 2021055
Ogun, Oyo, Five States To Get Agro-Processing Zones - FG

The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a special agro-industrial processing zones (SAPZ) programme in Ogun, Oyo, Imo and Cross River.

Other states that will benefit from the initiative, according to the Spokesman of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, are Kano, Kaduna, Kwara — and the FCT.

He said the project was designed to concentrate agro-processing activities in demarcated areas to boost productivity and integrate production, processing and marketing of selected commodities.

Akande added that the project would be conducted in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other stakeholders in the agric sector, including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Bank of Industry (BOI).

He stated that Osinbajo was briefed on the progress of the project in a meeting attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

Under the programme, he explained that the Federal Government would demarcate areas across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) to establish about 140 agro-processing centres.

He said the centres would be provided with basic infrastructure such as water, electricity and roads as well as facilities for skills training, while small-holder farmers in the catchment areas will be linked to markets across the value chain.

Commenting on the progress of the project, AfDB’s acting Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Toda Atsuko, said the bank in collaboration with other stakeholders were ready to start the first phase of the SAPZ programme, having completed a joint appraisal mission across the 36 states.

READ ALSO: CBN Planning To Ban Sugar, Wheat Importers From Accessing Forex

Atsuko commended the administration of Presidential Muhammadu Buhari for its efforts, adding that the plan would create jobs, and leverage technology with significant youth participation.

“I am very pleased to see that work has advanced and quite a bit is already being done. There is a need to synergize really concretely with Green Imperative (which is the partnership with the Brazilians), I think there are areas where these two programmes can complement each other,” he said.

“I am absolutely certain that we have enough room given the sheer size of the agric enterprise in Nigeria, we have enough room to accommodate these programmes, especially when they are synergized in a way that it will benefit the entire sector.”

In his remarks, Osinbajo commended the efforts of all stakeholders, noting that “this is a very good progress that we have made and we must ensure this actually works”.

Associate vice-president of IFAD, Donal Brown, said the organisation will co-finance the project with the AfDB with the view to creating an important opportunity for smallholder farmers in Nigeria to improve their farm yields, enhance their income and livelihoods.

Related tags :

About Author

Ogun, Oyo, Five States To Get Agro-Processing Zones – FG
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 8, 20200246

Buhari Arrives National Assembly to Present Proposed ₦ 13 trillion Budget

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly where he is now set to present the proposed 2021 Budget of ₦13 trillion to the lawmakers. Compa
Read More
Bereaux De Change FOREXNEWSLETTER
May 17, 2018095

Parallel Market Operators Urge CBN to Align Exchange Rate Band Between Markets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe has reiterated the need for the Central Bank of Nigeria
Read More
Bitcoin BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 21, 2017087

Bitcoin Crashes by almost 20% from Recent Peak to One-week Low

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin dropped more than 10 percent on Wednesday, December 20, to a one-week low of $15,800 at cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp BTC=BTSP, l
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.