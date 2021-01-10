fbpx
Ogun Orders Demolition Of N20m Bridge In Forest Reserve

January 10, 2021024
The Ogun state government has ordered the immediate destruction of an illegal N20 million bridge under construction across Oluwa River.

The river is located at a boundary between Omo Forest, Area J4 in Ijebu-East in Ogun and Ondo States.

It was learnt that some illegal settlers tasked themselves and began construction of the 50metres bridge worth N20m in the government reserve forest.

A statement issued by the Information Officer of the ministry, Soji Solarin, stated that the Commissioner for Forestry, Tunji Akinosi, led a monitoring team to Laagan Village, where the unauthorised construction of the long bridge was located.

Akinosi ordered the settlers to pull the bridge down within two weeks before the next monitoring exercise that would come up on January 21.

The statement read, “Akinosi said the aims and objectives behind the heinous act are for easy transportation of the state’s forest resources by illegal loggers and flitches production called ‘Alamole’, to be freely stolen and taken away to neighbouring states.

READ ALSO: Abandon Plans To Borrow Unclaimed Dividends Dormant Account Fund, SERAP Tells Buhari

“He pointed out that the present administration would not fold its arms and allow illegal settlers to take over the forest reserve.

“Some unscrupulous elements are behind the illegal construction, which must have gulped about N15 to N20m.

“Many of the settlers who keep illegal arms to perpetrate crimes would be arrested and charged to court.”

“According to the statement, armed soldiers will remain participate in the monitoring exercises in order to prevent banditry, which is becoming prevalent nationwide.

Ogun Orders Demolition Of N20m Bridge In Forest Reserve
