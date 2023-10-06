Ogun Govt Hires 1,000 Teachers For Public Schools

The Ogun State Government announced the hiring of 1,000 teachers for public schools as part of efforts to improve teaching and learning.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun made the remarks on Thursday at the Obas Complex in Abeokuta, the state capital, during the 2023 Teachers’ Day celebration.

While promising more educational improvements, he stated, “We also approved the full employment of 1000 exceptional Ogun Teach members who distinguished themselves during their two-year probation period.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and members of NUT, ASUSS, and AOPSHON for their selfless service.”

The governor noted that the state will engage “an additional 2,000 interns. This is in addition to the 2,000 interns already employed” in “our desire is to improve the teacher-student ratio, and in fulfillment of our promise to the hardworking and devoted members of Ogun Teach”.

He told the gathering: “We want to assure all the nation builders that we will remain committed to improving the welfare and wellbeing of our teachers.

“In turn, we expect their total contribution towards the growth of the education sector, as it is through our collective efforts that we can build a promising future.”

Governor Abiodun commended teachers for their role in shaping society, saying: “The future of our children relies solely on the level and quality of education they receive, making it imperative for us to work diligently in transforming our education sector and ensuring academic excellence.”