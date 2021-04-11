fbpx
Ogun Governor Pledges Completion Of Abandoned Projects

April 11, 2021059
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has given his assurance of the timely completion of the ongoing construction of the Ishasi-Denro-Akute road in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Abiodun, who spoke when he inspected the project site, said since the construction was of utmost importance to the residents of the area, his government was committed to ensuring its early completion.

He said, “This is a community that adjoins Lagos State. The border here is completely non-existent; it is important that in line with turning the push factor to a pull factor, we ensure accessibility between our people here and those in Lagos.

“This particular road that leads to Ijoko is probably one of the worst experiences these constituencies have had. There is a bridge here that has been abandoned for five or six years.

“However, since government is a continuum, we have resolved to ensure that any meaningful project that the commonwealth of Ogun State has been invested in must be completed.”

Abiodun described the deplorable state of internal roads as one of the problems in the area.

He noted that the Denro-Ishasi-Akute road was one of the prioritised roads whose contracts had been awarded, adding that it would be provided with a covered drainage system and streetlights.

The governor appreciated the people for their cooperation despite the fact that some of their properties were demolished to give way for the expansion of the road.

Residents of the area, represented by Mr. Bolaji Kareem and Mary Ariyo, had earlier informed the governor of the hardship they go through on the road, particularly during rainy season. They pleaded with Abiodun to complete some of the roads that had been abandoned for years.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

