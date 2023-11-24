Ogun Customs Seizes Goods Worth N398M, Generates N30 Million in October

In the month of October, the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Command, confiscated 122 contraband items with a combined value of N398,470,687. Additionally, the Command reported a revenue generation of N30,408,276.00 through baggage assessment and auction sales of seized petroleum products during the same period.

The revenue figure marked an impressive over 400 percent increase compared to the N5,487,076 generated in the corresponding period the previous year.

Addressing the media on Wednesday at Idiroko, the Acting Customs Area Controller for Ogun Area 1 Command, Deputy Comptroller Amadu Shuaibu, provided a detailed list of the seized goods. Notable items included 901 parcels of Cannabis Sativa (commonly known as Marijuana or Indian hemp), 500 pieces of foreign-used Pneumatic Tyres (commonly referred to as Tokunbo tyres), 23 units of vehicles used for transporting prohibited goods, 5 foreign-used vehicles (Tokunbo), and 4,684 bags of foreign parboiled rice in 50kg bags—equivalent to eight trailer loads, among other items.

Shuaibu highlighted, “From 1st to 31st of October, 2023, the Command generated the total sum of N30,408,276.00 as revenue, through baggage assessment and auction sales of seized petroleum products.”

He emphasized the Command’s unwavering commitment and resilience in combating the circulation of harmful substances, specifically noting the persistent seizure of Cannabis Sativa, foreign-used pneumatic tyres, and other dangerous goods. Shuaibu underscored the significance of these efforts in safeguarding the well-being of the youth and preventing them from exposure to substances that could jeopardize or derail their lives.