Ogun Cargo Airport Will Be Ready By 2022 – Abiodun

July 22, 20210127
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says the state's agro-allied cargo airport at will be ready for operation by the end of 2022.

He reiterated his commitment to the project situated at lishan-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, despite stiff resistance in some quarters.

Abiodun who spoke during a visit to Ikenne as part of the ongoing campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the July 24 LG poll.

He said, “We have sited the project here already and by the end of next year, we will commission that airport.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt Pumps N50bn Into Trade Export

The former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and Abiodun had previously had a disagreement over the nature and location of the airport project in the state.

Abiodun has supported the cargo airport while Amosun pushed for a passenger airport at Wasimi in Ewekoro LGA.

Ogun Cargo Airport Will Be Ready By 2022 – Abiodun
