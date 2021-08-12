fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSOIL & GAS

Ogoni People To Receive N45bn Compensation From Shell

August 12, 2021087
Ogoni People To Receive N45bn Compensation From Shell

After years of water degradation due to oil spillages from oil pipelines belonging to the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the people of Ogoniland are set to receive, as compensation, N45.9 billion.

This comes on the heels of a ruling by a judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, following the years-long legal battle between both parties.

In 2010, a Federal High Court had ruled in favor of the Ogoni people, directing Shell to compensate residents of the area.

Nine years prior, the people of Ogoniland had filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for the oil spills occasioned by the activities of the Shell in the community.

Shell, after being ordered to pay the sum of N17 billion as compensation by the judge of the Port Harcourt division of the Federal High Court, Ibrahim Buba, countered the ruling but lost.

Disclosing the oil companies’ readiness to pay was its lawyer, A.O. Ejelamo, at the court.

READ ALSO: Oil Palm Could Generate Over $20bn For Nigeria Annually

Ejelamo requested permission on behalf of its client to pay the money through the chief registrar of the court in a bank account specially opened for the purpose of payment.

The resolution was that Shell would pay the money to the Ogoni people through their lawyer.

In the initial ruling almost 11 years ago, the court had ordered the payment of N17 billion with a 25 percent interest.

However, the charged interest was waived by the Ogoni people.

About Author

Ogoni People To Receive N45bn Compensation From Shell
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Economic Benefits Of Cryptocurrency For Nigeria [ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCECOVERManagement/Strategy/FinanceNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 11, 20210353

Crytocurrency Ban: Experts Urge CBN To Regulate Trade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cryptocurrency traders and other experts have advised the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to introduce regulations for cryptocurrency trading. This, according
Read More
Check Out Latest Jobs In Nigeria For Today February 23rd, 2021 [ MAIN ]NEWS
June 3, 20154136

BANKING & FINANCE JOBS | Compliance Testing Officers (Abuja) at Citibank Nigeria Limited

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range o
Read More
November 19, 20140125

Road Rehabilitation :Commissioner Says FG Owes Lagos N51bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has said that the Federal Government owes the Lagos State government N51 billi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.