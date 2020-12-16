Ogoni People File Contempt Charge against Emefiele

December 16, 2020 229

The legal counsel to the Ogoni people has filed a contempt charge against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele over his alleged refusal to authorize the payment of N182 billion to the Rivers State community.

The sum was awarded against oil multinational, Shell Petroleum Development Company over the environmental degradation suffered by the community as a result of oil spillage caused by Shell.

The contempt charge was filed by Lucious Nwosu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on behalf of the community. He urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to remand the CBN governor in prison for his alleged disregard of a court order that awarded compensation to the people of Ogoni

The Ogoni people’s legal cousel expressed his displeasure over the CBN governor’s absence at the hearing onWednesday.

He maintained that the charge brought before the court against Emefiele is semi-criminal in nature and warranted his physical presence.

Lawyer to the CBN governor, Damian Dodo however informed the court that it was not the habit of his client to underrate any court of law and assured that Emefiele will do the needful at the appropriate time.

On his part, the counsel representing Shell Petroleum Development Company, Olawale Akoni informed the court that he had filed a motion praying the court to dismiss the contempt charge or in the alternative to stay proceedings after taking arguments.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo while adjourning the matter till January 26, 2021 directed the CBN governor and other parties to obey court orders.