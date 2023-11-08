OGIRS Set To Enforce Exercise To Help Target Revenue Streams

To increase government income and recoup unpaid taxes, the Ogun State Internal Income Service has launched a thorough enforcement operation that will target all revenue sources.

The enforcement actions are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to guarantee complete adherence to the payment of road taxes, consumption taxes, withholding taxes, and back-duty obligations.

At the Revenue Headquarters in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, this news was made in an official release that was signed by Olugbenga Olaleye, the Executive Chairman of OGIRS.

The effort is intended to replenish the state’s coffers by recovering any outstanding tax liabilities owing to the government.

Olaleye underlined that the enforcement action will include the state’s three senatorial districts.

He called on tax defaulters to swiftly submit all outstanding tax arrears through the Agency’s website or by visiting any of the state’s tax stations. He also asked all users of the road to make sure their road documents are current.

OGIRS is dedicated to upholding fiscal responsibility and bolstering the financial stability of the state, and this includes the enforcement exercise.