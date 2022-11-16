Ogechi Altraide Leaves UBA, Joins Hope PSBank As CEO

The board of Hope Payment Service Bank Limited (Hope PSBank), has appointed Ogechi Altraide, who resigned from the United Bank of Africa (UBA) to join the payment service.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, it was disclosed therein that Altraide’s appointment had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Altraide brings to the board and the bank over two and a half decades of unbroken experience in Nigeria’s dynamic banking industry and will provide valuable insight to the board and the management of the bank from her wealth of experience,” the Chairman of the board of directors of the bank, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar was quoted as saying, as he noted that she was appointed to position Hope PSBank as a leading payment service bank in Nigeria.

A look into the career journey of Altraide, the new PSBank boss

Altraide has over 25 years of experience in banking and had worked in different banks such as Ecobank, Diamond Bank, and UBA, where she was a deputy general manager until her current appointment as managing director/ chief executive officer of Hope PSBank.

She has held several roles which include group head personal banking, head retail banking, group head direct sales, head sales, regional manager, and branch manager. She has managed different portfolios including agent banking, international remittances, SME, customer acquisition, and retail growth. She was also a non-executive director of UBA, Tanzania.

Altraide holds a B.Sc. in management and an MBA in banking and finance both from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Ogechi is a certified management consultant, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and a subject matter expert in retail sales and campaigns.