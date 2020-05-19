Ofcom Sanctions Loveworld TV Network over Oyakhilome’s Claim Linking COVID-19 to 5G

Ofcom, UK broadcasting authority, has sanctioned Loveworld Television Network, a station owned by the church overseen by Chris Oyakhilome.

Oyakhilome, founder and president of Loveworld Incorporated, had claimed that COVID-19 was caused by the 5G technology but TheCable found this claim to be false.

In a bulletin on Monday, Ofcom said the claims were “harmful statements” which were not presented “with due accuracy.”

The regulator said it is considering whether to impose further sanctions on the television network.

“Loveworld News featured potentially harmful statements about the Coronavirus pandemic and adequate protection was not provided to viewers. Additionally, statements were not presented with due accuracy,” it said.

“In breach of Rules 2.1 and 5.1 of the Broadcasting Code. We have imposed a sanction on the broadcaster, requiring it to broadcast a statement of our findings. We are considering whether to impose any further sanction.

“Ofcom received a complaint that a news report from South Africa included inaccurate and unchallenged statements about the Coronavirus pandemic, alleging links to 5G technology. When assessing the programme, Ofcom identified an additional news item that included claims about the drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 (the disease caused by the Coronavirus).

“The report showed footage of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (“Pastor Chris”), founder and president of Loveworld Incorporated,1 speaking on a stage with a diagram behind him. The diagram was of a flowchart linking ‘fear’ (caused by the pandemic) and ‘embrace’ (5G) to a vaccine. The vaccine was in turn linked in the flowchart to ‘ID2020’ and ‘NWO’.2.”

The regulator said the pastor’s claims had to be checked so that they do not undermine the work of the health authorities in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Read Ofcom’s full report here.

Source: The Cable