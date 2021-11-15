Odili Home Invasion: Malami Denies Alleged Connection With Suspect

November 15, 2021 161

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), has denied an alleged relationship with one of the suspects — Lawrence Ajodo — linked to the raid on the residence of Mary Odili, justice of the supreme court.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that during the parade, Ajodo, who the Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba described as a fake chief superintendent of police, said he works with Malami in carrying out asset recovery.

The AGF however denied the allegation via a statement released by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu.

Malami while reacting to the allegation in an interview on Channels Television, on Sunday, said he has never met with the suspect before, adding that there is no relationship — distant or close — between him and the suspect.

The minister of justice said Ajodo should provide “formal evidence” of his engagement by the office of the attorney-general, adding that is the only source to prove his alleged relationship with the suspect.

“In terms of knowledge by way of either relationship — distant or close — I don’t have any relationship whatsoever with Lawrence Ajodo,” Malami said.

“I do not know him. I do not engage him. I do not instruct him formally or informally that is the true position as far as Lawrence Ajodo is concerned.”

Asked if his office uses the help of consultants for some of its activities, he responded: “Well, the office of the attorney-general engages people officially, particularly lawyers, who are engaged in one way or the other for the purpose of confirmation of officials, either by their capacity as a legal practitioner or any specialised arrangement.

“The issue arising from this is where is the evidence of formal engagement? If Lawrence Ajodo is in any way engaged by the office of Attorney-General, where is the formal evidence of such engagement? I think that is the fundamental question.

“The office of the attorney-General, as you rightly know, is an official office and with that in mind, there is just no way any other person can be engaged informally for the purpose of provision of service. That is my take on it.

“The office of the Attorney-General has not engaged with Lawrence Ajodo formally or informally, and as a formal office that is put in place for the service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Whatever engagement needs to be made by tradition, conventions and practice must be done formally. I think at the starting point for Lawrence Ajodo or any other person that feels strongly about that to now present for the consideration of the general Nigerian public a formal engagement letter.

“And that can only be the source of an engagement or formal relationship, if any, have existed.”