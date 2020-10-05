October 10: Supporters of APC, PDP Clash Ahead of Ondo State Governorship Election

October 5, 2020 11

A clash has ensued between the youths suspected to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, six days to October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Following the clash on Sunday, residents of Oba Nla, Oba Adesida road, Arakale, and Oja Oba areas of Akure, the Ondo State capital were thrown into confusion.

Residents of the area and passers-by were said to have scampered to safety while the vehicular movement was halted during the clash.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He attributed it to a fracas between some rival political thugs in Akure, in which many people were said to have been injured.

The police spokesman, however, said he is yet to confirm if there was any death recorded during the incident.

According to an eyewitness, many people were injured in the clash.

Channels Television learned that the clash started late Saturday evening at Obanla Junction, Oba Adesida Road when one of the supporters of APC was allegedly beaten by that of PDP.

There was an alleged reprisal attack on Sunday morning by APC members, few meters away from ‘A’ Division Police Station, Akure.

Source: Channels TV