Celebrating World Mental Health Day

Mental health is one of the most important aspects of our lives and it is highly important that we prioritize it.

Mental health refers to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It is all about how people think, feel, and behave. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.

World Mental Health Day is also a chance to talk about mental health in general, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to talk about things and get help if you are struggling.

The World Health Organization (WHO) constitution states: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” The absence of mental disorders or disabilities.

Celebrating mental health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises World Mental Health Day on 10 October every year.

In an unequal world: the theme of 2021’s World Mental Health Day, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is ‘Mental health in an unequal world’.

How to promote your health

Connect with others.

Ask for help, get professional help if you need it.

Stay positive.

Exercise regularly.

Help others.

Get enough sleep.

Develop coping skills.

Stand strong

Looking after mental health can preserve a person’s ability to enjoy life, this involves reaching a balance between life activities, responsibilities, and efforts to achieve psychological resilience.

Conditions such as stress, depression, and anxiety can all affect the health and disrupt a person’s routine.

Quotes to help you rise above

“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” — John Green.

“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.” — Kahlil Gibran.

“Self-care is how you take your power back.” — Lalah Delia.

“Let your story go. Allow yourself to be present with who you are right now.” – Russ Kyle.

“My dark days made me strong. Or maybe I already was strong, and they made me prove it.” — Emery Lord.

“You can’t control everything. Sometimes you just need to relax and have faith that things will work out. Let go a little and just let life happen.” — Kody Keplinger.

“Your illness is not your identity. Your chemistry is not your character.” — Rick Warren.

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.” — Albus Dumbledore.

“Emotional pain is not something that should be hidden away and never spoken about. There is truth in your pain, there is growth in your pain, but only if it’s first brought out into the open.” — Steven Aitchison.

“You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” — Buddha.

“I understand your pain. Trust me, I do. I’ve seen people go from the darkest moments in their lives to living a happy, fulfilling life. You can do it too. I believe in you. You are not a burden. You will NEVER BE a burden.” — Sophie Turner.

“The experience I have had is that once you start talking about [experiencing a mental health struggle], you realize that actually, you’re part of quite a big club.” — Prince Harry.

“Anything that’s human is mentionable, and anything that is mentionable can be more manageable. When we can talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting, and less scary.” — Fred Rogers.

“Promise me you’ll always remember — you’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh.