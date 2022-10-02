October 1: What Has Nigeria Achieved Since 1960?

Every year on October 1, Nigerians celebrate the independence of Nigeria from the British colonial masters, focusing on the strength of the nation and remembering the past leaders.

Can we truly say Nigeria has achieved a lot since 1960? Is there any major achievement the nation has?

Have our leaders stirred Nigeria into a major nation or are we suffering from poor leadership?

Every 4 years, general elections are conducted and the candidates say a lot during their campaign just to secure the seat.

However, how many of them stick to their promises?

Can we boldly celebrate October 1? Are we truly independent or is the ‘in’ silent?

For the last 7 years, Nigeria has been under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. During his campaign he promised ‘a change’

President Buhari also pledged to Improve the Economy, Tackle Corruption and Fight Insecurity and to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years as the central plank of his second term in 2019.

I could take each of this points one by one but we already know how well he did on his promises. Even the first lady, Aisha Buhari who has been silent for years while living in Dubai appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness on Friday?

The rate of insecurity in Nigeria since October 1 has tripled to the stage where kidnapping, murder, armed robbery and violence have become the norm.

In fact, kidnapping seems to be one of the most rewarding businesses in Nigeria, with heavy sums of money requested for the release of the victims. Not even Bishops or family members of politicians have been speared from this.

In March 2022, 60 people on the Kaduna-Abuja train were attacked by terrorists and were kidnapped. Millions of naira have been paid by some family members of the abducted victims.

As at September 2022, 23 victims had not gained their freedom as the family members could not afford the ransom demanded.

My question is how did the government allow this to go on? Why have the terrorists not been found?

Terrorists have bee using phones even technology that the government has not provided for its workers. Why can they not be traced through their National Identity Number (NIN)?

Who is sponsoring these terrorists? Why do they have the upper hand?

Why is there a program that celebrates the so-called ‘repented bandits’? Why must the society accept them?

In September 2021, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi said that ‘repentant’ bandits deserve to be reintegrated into society because they are Nigerian citizens.

This statement generated several responses around the nation, with several persons calling for the arrest of the bandits.

It seems like they can walk freely and other citizens are suffering?

Remember Deborah who was burned over ‘blasphemy’? Well what happened to her killers?

Unfortunately it seems like one culture is favoured over the others. Why?

How about the economy? What can we say about it since we gained independence on October 1, 1960.

How independent is Nigeria? How has the economy boomed in 62 years?

Recession upon recession, the number of poor Nigerians increased and the level of poverty pushed some Nigerians into the life of crime.

Have 100 million Nigerians been lifted out of poverty or were they given 5 thousand naira?

The poor economy, the collapse of the education system, poor healthcare system and insecurity are major reasons why thousands and thousands of Nigerians have been relocating?

A few law enforcement officers have joined the league of armed robbers by extorting innocent citizens. Demanding money, hailing corruption and are backed by their peers.

₦5, ₦10, ₦20 and ₦50 are not even worth anything. Even sweets and biscuits are now pricey. Inflation further pushed people into poverty.

Nigeria used to be great in those days. Our parents tell us stories about the Nigeria they grew up in not this Nigeria.

And corruption? Every day, youths cry about the rate of corruption; constant extortion of the law enforcement officers.

I have witnessed an officer carrying a POS machine in Lagos. He did not even hide it, that says a lot.

Every week several persons are paraded for crime, drugs and other offences. Where does the money collected go to?

Nigeria is known as one of the most corrupt nations. Each time politicians are accused to mismanaging funds or embezzlement and oonly a few are convicted.

Some of the convicted politicians receive a pardon from the government in fact, Orji Kalu after his release from the correctional facility resumed his political post.

Why do they have special treatment? Did we not elect them to serve us? Why are they scared of any rally or movement?

Politicians while embezzling money take it out of the nation and run away whenever they want to foreign countries.

What is the solution? Do we go back to the military regime?

Next year (2023) we will be having the general elections and we have seen all sorts of candidates either healthy or frail.

What is the way forward?

Campaigns have started and it seems like Peter Obi might have gone far in reaching out to thousands of Nigerians.

Can we say we have achieved a lot in 62 years? Can we actually celebrate October 1 without thinking of the better yesterdays?

My opinion is that we have not achieved a lot. Nigeria is classified as a developing nation.

We have been developing since 1960 and have not gone far. Piles and piles of debts every time and the salaries of politicians have not reduced.

Nigeria heavily relies on borrowings, funds/donations from other nations and partnerships from other nations.

When shall we move forward?

By Aina Adepeju.