October 1: FG Declares Public Holiday To Celebrate Nigeria At 62

The Federal Government (FG) has declared Monday a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd anniversary of independence (October 1).

“The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulates all Nigerians on this year’s celebration and assures of government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation and bring smiles to the faces of all the people,” a statement signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, said,

“The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation.

“However, I am assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people, but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at our disposal until respite comes our way,” Aregbesola said, according to the statement.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope.

“If we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials, we shall be the greatest nation on the earth.

“A country of over 200 million people whose natural talents, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are; Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in the academia, science and technology, business, innovation, music, entertainment, fashion or culture” Aregbesola said.

The Minister urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the nation’s challenges and the role individuals can play in addressing them. He exhorts Nigerians to work hard and avoid any temptation to become wealthy through criminal or other immoral means, stating that only through productivity can an individual and a nation create wealth and become wealthy.

While wishing Nigerians a memorable independence celebration, he reminds them that our founding fathers came together for Nigeria’s independence despite differences in faith, tribe, and tongue.

“Though our nation is going through challenges, especially on security, these challenges are temporary and do not define us. We are defined by the greatness of the Nigerian people in our diversity, strength, ingenuity and resilience.

“We shall overcome all the challenges.

“A time is coming when we shall look at this period in retrospect and give thanks to the most high for the stormy waters we have waded through and the triumphs we have recorded over the challenges that look so huge and gargantuan today.”

As a result, he urged all Nigerians to join hands with the Muhammadu Buhari Administration in its efforts to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad, as this would be a fitting tribute to our heroes of the past.

The Minister urged Nigerians to avoid all forms of violence and to be security conscious, urging them to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency as well as through the N-Alert app for Android and IOS, saying “when you see something, do N-Alert for prompt response from security agents.”