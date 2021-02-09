OccupyLekkiTollGate: Nobody Will Bring Our Dear Lagos State Down – Akosile

February 9, 2021 37

Following speculations of fresh protest in Lagos State in the wake of the decision to reopen the Lekki Tollgate, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, has reacted to the planned protest slated for Saturday, February 13, 2020.

The decision to reopen the tollgate angered a section of observers following the proceedings of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses.

READ ALSO: Senate To Discuss Fulani Herdsmen Crisis Upon Resumption On Tuesday

The control of the tollgate, which was the epicentre of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest against police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria, was ordered to be returned to the Lekki Concession Company.

The tollgate had been away from the control of the LCC since the incident of October 20, 2020, which allegedly saw soldiers of the Nigerian Army open fire on the #EndSARS protesters.

READ ALSO: Kano-Maradi Rail To Gulp $1.9bn – Amaechi

Not pleased by the panel’s decision, some Nigerians on Twitter threatened to occupy the tollgate on Saturday to express their displeasure.

Reacting to the planned protest, Akosile, in response to a tweet with the hashtag #DontLetThemBringLagosDown, said “nobody will bring our dear Lagos State down! Their rights end where other people’s rights begin.”

Lagos State had witnessed the destruction of public and private properties during the #EndSARS protest, before and after the alleged Lekki tollgate shooting by soldiers