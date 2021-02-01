fbpx
Observe COVID-19 Guidelines To Avert Another Lockdown, Presidency Warns

February 1, 2021
The Presidency has cautioned Nigerians to observe the COVID-19 guidelines issued to curb the spread of the virus in order to avoid a second lockdown.

The warning was contained in a statement released on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled “Presidency: Nigerians should comply with mandatory mask-wearing to avert lockdowns.”

The date of the released statement coincides with the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party’s accusation of the president allegedly violating the regulations on COVID-19 which he signed last week.

The PDP stated that Buhari failed to use a face mask and social distancing in Daura, Kasins State while he was in the All Progressives Congress membership registration and validation.

However, the Presidency stated that it was disturbed by claims of non-compliance with the regulations that make mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory.

While appealing to Nigerians to cooperate with the government to ensure the success of the policy, the presidential aide said Buhari introduced the order with the best of intentions and not with any motive to punish citizens.

He appealed to state governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitisation and enforcement of the regulations.

The statement read, “The Buhari administration is most reluctant to lock down the country and continues to emphasise the non-pharmaceutical measures, and the only way to avert lockdowns is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force.

“Nigerians have come a long way from the dreaded lockdown and the administration is unhappy about any prospects of bringing it back as many citizens will not have food on the table without venturing out on a day-to-day business.

“Nigerians are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, and keep a safe distance with anybody not in your household, hoping that this will help check the spread of COVID-19.

