Obiageli Obi Resigns as DG of Nigerian Chamber of Shipping

Obiageli Obi has resigned her appointment as the Director-General, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS).

Obi, who left the NCS penultimate week, confirmed her resignation to SHIPS & PORTS.

“Just to formally inform you that a few months ago I decided to leave the Chamber at the expiration of my second term. My second term expired at the end of April and I had a chat with the President during which I thanked him for the opportunity and told him I would like to handover and leave the Chamber.

“I want to appreciate you and thank you for all your help and advice which have without doubt enabled me to achieve a successful tenure,” she said in a message to SHIPS & PORTS.

The President of the NCS was said to have accepted Obi’s resignation, while a search has commenced for her successor.

NCS was formed in 2002 as a stakeholders’ body to advocate for the effective participation of Nigerian practitioners in commercial shipping.

The Founding President of the NCS is Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), while the pioneer Director-General is Mrs. Ify Anazonwu-Akerele.

Akerele stepped down in 2015 to pursue her political career.

Source: Ships & Ports