Obaseki Inaugurates Bus Terminals In Oyo, Lauds Makinde

April 27, 2022 63

On Tuesday, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki joined his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, to inaugurate the Ojoo and Challenge Bus terminals in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to a statement by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the Edo State governor, who was the special guest of honour at the events, commended Makinde for delivering the bus terminals, among many others, despite the economic challenges in the country.

He lauded Makinde for standing firm by his people, saying that the state’s people would appreciate the governor when it was time.

Obaseki said, “Coming here today to see that my brother, Seyi Makinde, is inaugurating two bus terminals and the quality of the structure, I am very proud of you.

“I am also surprised about how you got this land because, during my days at the University of Ibadan, I used to go to IITA, and I did not know you could get a big land like this here, let alone build a good structure like this. We are truly proud of you.

“Listening to you speak a few minutes ago, I said to myself that, indeed, Nigeria still has hope. When we have people like you in government – people who make decisions not on emotions but on data and facts, people who make decisions that affect the majority of the people – we have hope.”

“You have indeed done well and I pray that God will give you the strength to continue well. From what I have seen here today, I know the people of Ibadan are appreciative of this wonderful feat. Oyo people are appreciative people and they know what to do when the time comes,” he added.

Makinde maintained that the projects mark a new dawn in the state’s transport system.

He explained that the terminals would promote tourism and enhance the state’s socio-economic development.