Obaseki: I Don’t Condemn Fraudsters

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has stated that in spite of the fact that cybercrime is a societal problem, he doesn’t condemn fraudsters.

In the course of an educational town hall meeting in the state, Obaseki acknowledged the smartness of fraudsters, saying they must be very brilliant.

While noting that the government needs to help fraudsters redirect their focus into positive ventures, the Edo government disclosed his plan to have a meeting with the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His words: “I am concerned. Cyber fraud and Yahoo culture are big issues. I am calling on everyone to please send as much information as you can to my office.

“On Monday, I am going to see the chairman of EFCC. I am not condemning those involved. There must be a reason why that culture has become so prolific in Edo state. We must find the root cause and address them as we did in the days of trafficking.

“Let’s see how we can correct it because these children must be very brilliant. The kind of things they do, how they hack into other people’s accounts. How do we re-direct that thinking into something more positive?”