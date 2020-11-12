Obaseki Dissolves Cabinet 24 hours Ahead of Second Term Inauguration

November 12, 2020 20

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday dissolved the state executive council. His action comes one day before the swearing-in ceremony for his second term in office.

Obaseki made the announcement at the farewell executive council session, where he expressed his gratitude to members of the dissolved cabinet.

The newly reelected governor in his address said: “Since I became governor, I didn’t sack any commissioner, but rather they sacked me by resigning from my cabinet. What is important in government are the core values of truth, justice, and fairness.

“When elected to serve the people, let us truly serve the people, as we will give account to God. I can’t claim success alone, what I did was to create the opportunity for you to serve.”

Obaseki encouraged former cabinet members to remain supportive of his administration, adding, “You are all part of this administration and architects of the new design for the growth and development of the state.”

Also, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, lauded the governor for his leadership style, adding that all former members of the cabinet learned from his political ideology.

“You have shown that you are a good leader. I appeal to you to continue with the good works. God has put you as the governor to lead Edo to a greater height and we all will continue to support you.”

Outgoing Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., commended the governor for his leadership style, adding that the governor prompted the cabinet members to be efficient and effective in service delivery.

On her part, the outgoing Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs. Maria Edeko, expressed appreciation to the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.