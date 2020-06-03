Obaseki Declares Edo State Ready For Governorship Election Amid COVID-19

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says the state is ready for governorship election despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The governor made this known on Wednesday during the Citizens’ Townhall on Voting Amidst COVID-19.

According to him, the state government is determined to manage the current 336 cases of the virus while being on the watch for the increased number of infections from the virus.

Obaseki noted that the first round of the pandemic will pick in the third week in June, adding that his administration will manage the public health situations in the state before the election on September 19.

“We are ready for the gubernatorial elections this year. Fortunately, it is going to be taking place on September 19.

“From the epidemiological survey we have done in Edo State, we believe that the first round of the epidemic will pick about the third week in June and then subsequently, we hope that we don’t have reoccurrences.

“That way, we should be able to manage the public health situations in our state before the elections on September 19,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor noted that the state government is committed to the screening, testing and treatment of residents of the state as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While boasting that the state has “perhaps one of the largest testing capacities in the country,” Obaseki noted that Edo has three testing centres.

The governor who explained that his administration has screened over 300, 000 of the citizens in the last eight weeks with over 2,000 samples collected, however, blamed the move on the high number of reported cases in the state.

Source: Channels TV