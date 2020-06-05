Obaseki Appoints New Information Chief

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr Stewart Efe as the new Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the appointment of Efe who replaces Mr Paul Ohonbamu takes immediate effect.

Until his appointment, the new commissioner was the Public Relations Officer at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu in Benin City, the state capital.

He hails from Ward 9 in Egor Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Ogie noted that Efe contested the chairmanship position in Egor during the last local government elections, but stepped down for party interest.

Source: Channels TV