Obaseki Ahead of Ize-Iyamu in 3 LGAs with over 13,000 Votes

Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, in the Edo governorship election.

According to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced so far, the PDP candidate is leading with over 13,000 votes.

As of 12:45am on Sunday, the commission had declared results in three local government areas.

In Igueben, Obaseki polled 7,870 votes, while Ize-Iyamu garnered 5,199 votes. In Esan central, the PDP candidate secured 10,964 votes while his rival trailed with 6,719 votes, and in Esan north-east, Obaseki polled 13,579 votes, leaving Ize-Iyamu with 6,559 votes.

The total votes of the candidates in the three local government areas are PDP: 32,143, APC, 18,477, leaving a margin of 13,666.

Results were still being collated across LGAs in the state as of the time of filing this report.

Source: The Cable