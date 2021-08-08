Obasanjo Visits Benin Republic, Wades In On Igboho Debacle

August 8, 2021 321

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was reported to have traveled to the Benin Republic in the first week of August, 2021, according to TheCable.

The report also states that top sources in the diplomatic circle disclosed that Obasanjo first traveled to the island of Zanzibar, in Tanzania, on August 1 then rerouted to Benin Republic.

The sources stated that the former President traveled to the Benin Republic on grounds of a condolence visit to a former President of the West African country, Nicephore Soglo who recently lost his wife – Roseline Soglo.

The former first lady Roseline passed away on July 25 at the age of 87 in Cotonou.

Soglo was the president of Benin Republic from 1991 to 1996.

It was gathered that the former Beninese president and Obasanjo have remained cordial over the years.

Soglo was among African leaders who persuaded Abacha during the arrest and jail sentencing of Obasanjo in 1995.

One of the sources stated that “Former President Obasanjo traveled to Zanzibar on August 1. Perhaps to conceal his trip; he rerouted to Benin Republic,” one of the sources said.

“He was to condole with former President Soglo who recently lost his wife.”

Another source privy to Obasanjo’s trip stated: “He also met with Patrice Talon. The purpose of the meeting was to seek soft-landing for Sunday Igboho.

“He’s asking the Beninese authorities to grant the separatist leader asylum, and not to return him to Nigeria.

“The former president intervened on the request of some south-west leaders.”

The Yoruba nation leader was apprehended by Beninise security forces en route to Germany.

His Ibadan residence was raided by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 1, two deaths were recorded while 12 Igboho supporters were arrested.

He has been in detention in Cotonou since his arrest.

An aide of Obasanjo confirmed the former president was in Benin Republic.

Obasanjo has since arrived in Nigeria, he came by road via the Idiroko land border in Ogun state.