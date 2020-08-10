Obasanjo Tests Negative for COVID-19

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative to Covid-19.

Obasanjo took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Okemosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The former President’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed on Sunday that the samples of the test, conducted by one Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, Nigeria, was returned negative on Saturday.

The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic.

Source: Channels TV