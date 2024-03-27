Obasanjo Links Rising Banditry to Unemployment

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has underscored the correlation between the escalating activities of bandits and kidnappers and the prevailing unemployment crisis in the country. Speaking at the 9th International Trade Exhibition & Conference on Agrofood, Plastics, Printing, and Packaging in Lagos, Obasanjo emphasized the pivotal role of employment in addressing security challenges.

Obasanjo, renowned for his advocacy for agricultural development, reiterated the importance of promoting agribusiness for food security, employment generation, poverty reduction, and income generation. He highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to food security, encompassing availability, affordability, and accessibility of food.

The former president lamented the high rate of post-harvest losses in Nigeria, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue to safeguard food security and boost agricultural productivity. He urged policymakers to prioritize agricultural development and ensure policy consistency to support farmers’ efforts effectively.

In addition to advocating for agricultural solutions, Obasanjo called for concerted efforts to make agriculture more appealing to the youth, who often gravitate towards other sectors like entertainment. He stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for agriculture and providing incentives to attract young people to the sector.

The trade fair, which attracted exhibitors from across the globe, showcased innovative products and solutions tailored to the Nigerian market. With Nigeria’s increasing investments in food and packaging technology, the event provided a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration and advancement in the agrofood and plastics industries.

Government officials, including the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, and representatives from international partners such as the Kingdom of the Netherlands, reiterated their commitment to addressing challenges in the agricultural sector and enhancing food security in Nigeria. They emphasized the importance of investing in cold chain infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses and improve the quality and nutritional value of agricultural produce.

As Nigeria strives to overcome the complex challenges facing its agricultural sector, partnerships between the public and private sectors will be crucial in driving sustainable growth and ensuring food security for the nation’s growing population.