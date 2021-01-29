Obasanjo Almost Ended My Career 21 Years Ago

January 29, 2021 24

Former chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, at his official handover stated that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo almost ended his career in the army 21 years ago.

The former army chief however did not go into the details of what led up to the situation.

Buratai along with other service chiefs recently resigned from his position as Chief of Army Sfaff.

At his official handover to his successor Ibrahim Attahiru, Buratai described his years of service in the army which spanned four decades as “historic”.

He thaked the troops for their sacrifices and noted that the Nigerian army has been “better positioned with intelligence gathering techniques and equipment”.

He also stated that as COAS democracy was protected and supported and encouraged the incoming COAS to ensure that the army remains loyal and professional.

He added that “the army will never remain the same due to my transformational leadership and landmark achievements.”

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired me 21 years ago when I was a major. My retirement after 40 years of service is historic, hence, calls for gratitude,” he said.

“The security situation across the country is largely stabilised under my watch, and my administration will be remembered for improved professionalism, improved responsiveness to personnel welfare, and responsiveness to Nigeria’s democratic system.

“I am proud to say that the Nigerian army has transformed to become professionally responsive in the defence of democracy with utmost loyalty.

“Today, we have a professional response army and we have achieved a lot in many areas over the years as well as interagency cooperation.”

He urged the new army chief to ensure that the military remains professionally responsive in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

Responding, Attahiru pledged to sustain the giant strides of his predecessor, adding that he considers himself lucky to have been given the opportunity to succeed him.

He also solicited the support of the soldiers to reposition the army.