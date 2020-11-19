Obama Breaks Sales Record With New Memoir

November 19, 2020 24

First African-American President of the United States, Barack Obama has released his new memoir, titled: A Promised Land. The book is about to become the bestselling presidential memoir in modern times, after recording sales of nearly 890,000 copies in its first day.

The new book is contending to displace Michelle Obama’s 2018 memoir, Becoming, which is the current holder having sold 725,000 copies on its first day.

The former US president’s book ‘A Promised Land’ sets a first-day sales record for Penguin Random Wednesday.

“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” David Drake, the publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown, said in a statement.

He added that, “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”

Since its initial publication in 2018, Michelle Obama’s memoir has sold more than 10 million copies despite not yet being released in paperback.

Former President Clinton’s ‘My Life’ sold about 400,000 copies on its first day, while former President George W. Bush’s ‘Decision Points’ sold about 220,000 copies on its first day.

Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’ details the first 2½ years of his presidency.

Obama had stated that in August that he did not plan for the memoir’s release to coincide with the presidential election, noting that the book risked a very different reception if Trump was reelected or if the results had still been unknown.