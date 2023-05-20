Obama, 499 Other Americans Banned From Entering Russia

Russia announced on Friday that it has barred 500 Americans, including former President Barack Obama, from entering the country in reaction to US sanctions.

“In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration… entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans,” Russia’s foreign ministry said, adding that Obama was on the list.

The United States added hundreds of new firms and persons to its sanctions blacklist on Friday, broadening its efforts to choke off Russia’s economy in response to the Ukraine conflict.

“Washington should have learned a long time ago that no hostile step against Russia will go unpunished,” warned the Foreign Ministry.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers were among those named.

Erin Burnett of CNN and Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough of MSNBC were also present.

Russia said it has blacklisted senators, congressmen, and think tank members “involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes,” as well as the leaders of corporations that “supply weapons to Ukraine.”

Russia rejected a consular visit to jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March on suspicion of spying.

The refusal was precipitated by Washington’s reluctance to give visas to journalists accompanying Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United Nations in April, 2023.

