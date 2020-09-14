Obadiah Mailafia Reports at DSS Office for the Third Time

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Obadiah Mailafia on Monday honoured the invitation of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Jos, the Plateau state capital, for the third time.

Mailafia has been subject to a series of DSS invitations after making comments bordering on national security over live radio.

He had alleged that a governor from the northern part of the country is the leader of the Boko Haram terror group.

The DSS has described Mailafia’s comments as “fake news” designed to create “unnecessary tension” in the country.

Mailafia, meanwhile, has sued the DSS over the repeated invitations, which he described as an intimidation, harassment, persecution, and witch hunt.

On his arrival at the DSS office on Monday, people carried placards with different inscriptions calling for an end to his interrogation by security agents.

Mailafia said he honoured the invitation to show that he was a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria and to clarify whatever issues the security officials had with him.

Source: Channels TV