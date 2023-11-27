OAU Wins CIMA Business Leadership Competition

The 2023 Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) CGMA Business Leadership Challenge was won by Team Acme from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, with 88.3% of the top Nigerian institutions participating, yesterday in Lagos.

After presenting their case to a panel of CIMA assessors and prominent business executives in the nation, the team was declared the winner. The program, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC, is a regional competition for accounting and business students that is run by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and CIMA.

With 75.4% and 87% of the vote, respectively, Team KFK from Nile University and University of Lagos came as second and first runners-up, taking home cash awards of N400,000 and N600,000.

Thirty teams total, representing seven institutions that entered the competition, were shortlisted by CIMA judges.

Omodara Faith, Ajongolo Oluwafemi, and Oluwasanmu Giwa Michael, who make up the ACME team, each won a one-year subscription to the CGMA Finance Leadership Programme and N1 million in cash.

Ijeoma Anadozie, Country Director of CIMA Nigeria, praised the attendees and pointed out that performance and value creation were crucial in today’s corporate environment.

She told the students: “We are here to equip you with the skills and competencies you need to stay at the top of your game in an ever-changing disruptive world, driving prosperity and opportunity for those who count on us.”

Stanbic IBTC representative, Biodun Olorunishola, emphasised sustainability as a crucial journey.

Baze, Covenant and Top Faith varsities got consolation prizes.