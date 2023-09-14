OAU Increases Fees For New, Returning Students

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has announced an increase in fees for both new and returning students for the upcoming academic session.

According to a press statement issued by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, new students in the Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities will pay ₦151,200, while returning students in the same faculties would pay ₦89,200.

New students in the faculties of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will pay ₦190,200, while returning students will pay ₦128,200.

Faculties of Technology and Science students will pay ₦163,200 (new students) and ₦101,200 (returning students).

The school stated that the fee revision, which will be implemented beginning with the 2023/2024 academic session, was developed to ensure a fair and balanced cost structure across the university’s faculties.

With this decision, the OAU joins a number of other federal colleges that have lately raised tuition costs like the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

izWatch Nigeria reports that UNILAG students have protested over the institution’s increase in tuition prices.

Their peers at the University of Jos also protested the increase in tuition costs, with students from both universities pleading with interested parties to come to their help.