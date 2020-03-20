OAU Complies with Directive, Shuts Down Indefinitely

In compliance with the directives of the federal government as announced by the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, that all federal universities be shut down in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have announced the closure of the university until further notice.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that all students of the university have been directed to proceed on break, and those in the university’s halls of residence have been asked to vacate their hostels and go home.

Accordingly, students are expected to be leaving their hostels and the campus beginning from Monday, March 23, 2020, latest by 5:00 pm.

“In view of this, parents and guardians of our students are advised to ensure that their children and wards comply fully with the order,” Olarewaju said.

In addition, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has announced the suspension of all local, national and international conferences, seminars or workshops scheduled to hold in the university until further notice.

He implored the organisers of such programmes to bear with the university management and join hands with it to have a healthy and safe environment.

