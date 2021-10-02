fbpx

OAU Closed Indefinitely After Protest Of Student’s Death

October 2, 20210115
The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Oun State has been shut down indefinitely by the management following the protests that occurred due to the death of a student.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju via a statement said the temporary closure of the school was aimed at preventing the breakdown of order as the students, who were protesting over the death of a Year 4 student, Adesina Omowumi Aishat, blocked the Ife/Ibadan and Ife/Ede roads.

“Therefore, having exhausted all necessary avenues to call the students to order and allow normalcy to return to the campus and its environs, the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have accordingly closed down the school until further notice. This is to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“In view of this, all students are hereby directed to vacate their halls of residence and the Campus latest by 12:00 noon on Saturday, 2nd October 2021.”

The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Students’ Union members has also been suspended, the statement added.

“In the meantime, the University management has put in place the machinery to unravel the circumstances surrounding the immediate and remote cause(s) of the crisis,” it said.

Death of the student

Narrating how the late 24-year-old Aishat died, Olarewaju explained that the student of the Department of Foreign Languages, “reported to the Health Centre with signs and symptoms of a severe infection.

“She was promptly treated with some drugs prescribed and asked to report back as an out-patient. She reported back to the Health Centre in the morning of Thursday, 30th September 2021. Upon examination, she was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for further management where she regrettably died on Thursday 30th September 2021.”

Olarewaju, while condoling with the parents, “the parents, friends, colleagues and the entire students of the University on this sad loss”, prayed for the repose of her soul.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

