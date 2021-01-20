OAU Cancels 2020/2021 Academic Session, Continues 2019/2020 Session

January 20, 2021 29

Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) have been asked to resume classes to continue the 2019/2020 academic session suspended due to the pandemic.

The institution’s management also said that the 2020/2021 academic year has been cancelled as approved by the Senate.

In a statement released by the university’s registrar M.I. Omosule, the students of the Faculty of Pharmacy in their final year, students in the College of Health Sciences, and the Agriculture students in their fourth year are to be at their residence on February 7, 2021.

The statement directed all other students to attend classes virtually.

The statement read, It reads further, “consequent upon the directive of the Federal Government that schools should re-open, the Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University at its meeting held today, 19th January 2021 announced the following resumption time-table for the continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session that was suspended in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19:

“Final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Clinical Students in the College of Health Sciences and year four (4) students in the Faculty of Agriculture are to come into residence on February 7, 2021. All other students are to attend their classes virtually.

“Lectures resume on February 8, 2021. The approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities and trend of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition, the Senate approved the cancellation of 2020/2021 Academic Session. Furthermore, in line with the directives of the Federal Government on prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, the Senate was emphatic on the need for both staff and students to strictly adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols: Regular handwashing with soap and running water. Use of hand sanitiser, Compulsory wearing of face mask and social distancing.

“Staff, students and other members of the university community must also adhere strictly to the recommendations of the COVID-19 Committee of the University”.