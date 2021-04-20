OAGF, NEITI To Track Oil, Gas Revenue

April 20, 2021 161

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has pledged to support the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in tracking oil and gas revenue that accrue to the Federal Government.

The monitoring of such revenue, according to the partners, will ensure appropriate remittances and accountability.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, stated this when he received the leadership of NEITI, led by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, in his office.

Idris, while reacting to NEITI request for support to effect requisite reforms in the management of the country’s oil and gas revenues, assured that the Federal Treasury “will partner and give the necessary support to NEITI to achieve efficient monitoring of oil and gas revenue accruals to the government.”

He also made a case for integration of NEITI as an institutional partner in the Federal Government’s strategic revenue growth initiative.

Orji in his remarks, said NEITI was established to track revenues accruing to the government from oil and gas transactions, especially remittances of such revenues to ensure accountability.