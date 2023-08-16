NYSC To Resume Orientation In Borno State After 13years

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation course is set to begin in Borno State 13 years after it was discontinued due to repeated attacks by Boko Haram extremists.

On Tuesday, NYSC via its official X account urged prospective corps members assigned to the state’s second stream of the Batch ‘B’ orientation course of a venue change.

NYSC said, “Change of Venue of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course for Borno State. The venue of the Borno State NYSC Orientation Camp has been changed.

“All Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) deployed to Borno are to reprint their Call-up letters from the NYSC portal.

“The date of the commencement of the Orientation Course has also been changed to 18th August 2023. All affected PCMs are to report on the dates printed on their Call-up letters.”

