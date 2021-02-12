NYSC To Recruit 100 Corps Members As Soil Doctors/Extension Agents

February 12, 2021 17

According to a document obtained by BizWatch Nigeria, Management of the National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) had a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, the Director-General authorized the recruitment of 100 corps members for training as soil doctors or extension agents.

Selection Process

The selection of the corps members cuts across all the local government areas of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Corps members should have an understanding of the language spoken in the environment especially by the farmers.

Requirement

Only corps members with the following disciplines would be selected: