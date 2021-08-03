NYSC To Inaugurate Camp Court To Try Lawless Members

August 3, 2021 111

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it plans to inaugurate a camp court to try lawless corps members.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Ekiti, Mary Chikezie disclosed this on Monday while addressing the corps members during the swearing-in ceremony of 2021 batch B stream 1 at the orientation camp in Emure.

Chikezie charged the newly sworn-in corps members to always uphold the values of the scheme.

She said the NYSC would not hesitate to sanction any of its erring corps members.

“Shun all negative vices like drunkenness, gambling, and cultism among others as we will be witnessing the inauguration of the camp court in no distant time,” the Ekiti state coordinator said.

“This court will try erring corps members and appropriate sanctions will be meted to such individuals in accordance with our bye-laws.”

Chikezie also reiterated the commitment of the scheme to equipping Nigerian youths with the right knowledge, skills, and ability for smooth transit into the larger society.

She said the objectives of the founding fathers were to inculcate the right attitude in Nigerian youths and the spirit of self-reliance among others.

“NYSC scheme has designed the service year to develop the nation’s youth, both physically and intellectually,” she added.

“We are committed to equipping you with the requisite knowledge, skills, and ability to transit smoothly into the larger society.”