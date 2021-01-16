NYSC Releases 2020 Batch B Stream 2 Deployment List

January 16, 2021 25

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday released the 2020 Batch B Stream II deployment.

Authorities of the NYSC released the postings while advising Corps Members to avoid travelling at night to their various Orientation Camps.

Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) travelling far distances from North to South or vice versa were also advised to break their trip into two stages and avoid making one long trip that stretches into the night.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, gave these directives at a sensitisation webinar for the prospective corps members.

General Ibrahim also urged the prospective corps members to check the NYSC website to know the states to which they have been deployed.

The event with the theme, ‘Protecting The health Of The Nigerian Youth: Safe Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps’ also had in attendance the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

According to the NYSC DG, corps members would be allowed on NYSC approved camps nationwide from January 19, 2021, as against the earlier announced date of January 18, 2021.

He further disclosed that there will be COVID-19 tests before any PCM is allowed entry into the camps. Adding that the Service will not hesitate to decamp any corps member who fails to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

All Potential Corps Memebers were urged to register at the NCDC website.

