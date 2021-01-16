fbpx
NYSC Releases 2020 Batch B Stream 2 Deployment List

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER

NYSC Releases 2020 Batch B Stream 2 Deployment List

January 16, 2021025
NYSC Releases 2020 Batch B Stream 2 Deployment List

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday released the 2020 Batch B Stream II deployment.

Authorities of the NYSC released the postings while advising Corps Members to avoid travelling at night to their various Orientation Camps.

Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) travelling far distances from North to South or vice versa were also advised to break their trip into two stages and avoid making one long trip that stretches into the night.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, gave these directives at a sensitisation webinar for the prospective corps members.

READ ALSO: PFAs Invest N8.14tn In Government Securities

General Ibrahim also urged the prospective corps members to check the NYSC website to know the states to which they have been deployed.

The event with the theme, ‘Protecting The health Of The Nigerian Youth: Safe Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps’ also had in attendance the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

According to the NYSC DG, corps members would be allowed on NYSC approved camps nationwide from January 19, 2021, as against the earlier announced date of January 18, 2021.

He further disclosed that there will be COVID-19 tests before any PCM is allowed entry into the camps. Adding that the Service will not hesitate to decamp any corps member who fails to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

All Potential Corps Memebers were urged to register at the NCDC website.

NYSC also made this announcement on their Twitter page, see some of the tweets below:

READ ALSO: University Of Ilorin Announces Its Phased Reopening

About Author

NYSC Releases 2020 Batch B Stream 2 Deployment List
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Portal [ MAIN ]JOBS
July 31, 2015355

MANUFACTURING JOBS | Guinness Nigeria Plc Sales Graduate Programme 2015

We are Guinness Nigeria, member of Diageo Plc the world’s leading premium drinks business with an unrivalled collection of beverage alcohol & non-alcohol brands across the Spirits, Wine &
Read More
BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
May 29, 2018037

Keystone Bank Posts Strong Q1 Result, Grows Profit by 42%

Keystone Bank for the quarter ended March 2018, recorded a profit before tax of N3.72 billon, compared with a loss of N2.79 billon over the same period in 2017. The lender’s deposit also surged
Read More
June 18, 2014029

Access Bank Launches $400m Eurobond Issuance

Yesterday, Access Bank Plc launched a highly successful $400 million seven-year Tier 2 capital issuance, which is callable at the end of five years. This transaction follows the bank’s highly successf
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon